Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon has stunned everyone with its theatrical run and going by the momentum, it seems that that the film won’t be slowing down anytime soon. In the first two weeks, it raked in an impressive collection on the board. And as expected, the weekend is witnessing a massive jump. In the meantime, it has managed to secure a super-hit verdict at the Indian box office, making it the second Tamil film in 2025 to achieve the feat.

Dragon is now a super-hit affair!

In the first two weeks, the Ashwath Marimuthu directorial minted 82.20 crores, as per Sacnilk. In the third weekend, it has earned 5.70 crores so far, pushing the 16-day total to 87.90 crore net at the Indian box office. This score has brought impressive returns for the film against a reported budget of 35 crores.

Reportedly, Dragon is made on a budget of 35 crores. If calculated, we can see that it is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 52.90 crores. Calculated further using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, the returns stand at 151.14%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film with 150% returns is a super-hit affair at the box office. So, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer is now a super-hit.

Madha Gaja Raja is still at the top!

Vishal-led Madha Gaja Raja is the first super-hit for Kollywood in 2025. It’s still at the top with rocking returns. For those who don’t know, it earned an impressive 48.70 crore net in India. So, against a reported cost of 15 crores, it yielded an ROI of 33.70 crores. Calculated further, it amassed 224.66% returns.

To surpass Madha Gaja Raja, Dragon will need to earn 114 crore net at the Indian box office. Only time will tell if it manages to topple Vishal’s Tamil entertainer in ROI.

