It’s another weekend, and Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, once again entered the destruction mode. While the run overseas was strong and steady, the epic growth in India was the highlight. Yesterday, on day 23, the magnum opus went onto another level. It not only entered double digits but attained a much higher score than 10 crores. As a result, the film entered the 700-crore club like a cakewalk and even crossed 710 crores at the worldwide box office.

Fantastic jump on day 23

During the third week, there was a feeling that the Bollywood historical drama dropped more than expected. One can’t ignore the fact that ICC Champions Trophy matches featuring India significantly impacted the collection. But there’s nothing to worry about, as it has picked up massively again during the ongoing weekend.

In India, after earning 8.93 crore net on the fourth Friday, Chhaava displayed a monstrous growth and earned 17.01 crore net yesterday. Including taxes, the film minted 20.07 crore gross. Overseas, it earned around 1.50 crore gross. Overall, a solid number of 21.57 crore gross came on the board on day 23.

Chhaava enters the 700 crore club!

Including rocking collections of the fourth Saturday, Chhaava stands at a whopping 616.36 crore gross (522.34 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it currently stands at 97.59 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection reaches a mind-blowing 713.95 crore gross in 23 days. This makes it Bollywood’s ninth film to enter the 700 crore club globally after PK, Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar, Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, and Stree 2.

Yesterday, it surpassed Gadar 2 (685.19 crore gross) to become the ninth highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. It is expected to end its run in the same position as surpassing the next film on the list, PK (831.50 crore gross), is impossible.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Chhaava:

India net – 522.34 Cr

India gross – 616.36 Cr

Overseas gross – 97.59 Cr

Worldwide gross – 713.95 Cr

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

