Chhaava is enjoying a fantastic run at the Hindi box office. It has become the eighth Indian film to have entered the 500 crore club. The historical action drama aims to dethrone Vicky Kaushal’s second most profitable film. Scroll below for a detailed analysis of budget, profits, and more!

Laxman Utekar’s directorial has completed 23 days in theatres. Not even a single day has it fallen below the 5 crore mark yet, which is unimaginable. It is the highest-grossing period drama of all time, the highest-grosser, and the only profitable film of Bollywood in 2025. But Vicky Kaushal and his team are aiming for the sky and will continue to rake massive moolah until the arrival of Sikandar on Eid 2025.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

One of the biggest blessings of Chhaava is its mid-budget. Maddock Films has spent 130 crores on Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s film, which it recovered within its first weekend.

In 23 days, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has registered returns of 386.40 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

As per the calculation, the profits of Chhaava have now surged to 297.2%.

Chhaava vs Raazi ROI

Vicky Kaushal’s most profitable film is Uri: The Surgical Strike, which garnered impressive profits of 876.24%. Raazi is second on the list, with returns of 310.56%.

In order to beat Raazi, Chhaava must earn box office collections of 535 crores. The profits will reach 311.5%, surpassing Vicky Kaushal’s second most profitable film in history.

With 535 crores, the historical action film will also achieve other milestones, including beating the lifetime earnings of Pathaan and Gadar 2. It is to be seen whether Chhaava will be able to attain this feat before the arrival of Sikandar because there will be no scope afterwards.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Chhaava Hindi Box Office Day 23: Beats Baahubali 2 & A Bollywood Biggie But India vs New Zealand Finale To Spoil The Party?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News