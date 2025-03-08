Education and profession can take different paths for a few, and the same is true for many actresses in Indian cinema. While glamour and talent define their careers, some actresses have also excelled in academics. All the actresses listed below have balanced both education and the film industry. Here are some notable examples:

Regina Cassandra

Regina Cassandra is a psychology graduate. As an actress, she has impressed audiences with her performances in films like Sakini Dakini and Jyo Achyutananda. She gained huge popularity with her role in Yevaru.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is not just a brilliant actress but also a doctor. She earned an MBBS degree from Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia. She pursued a career in acting and became a leading actress in South Indian films.

Lakshmi Manchu

Lakshmi Manchu holds a bachelor’s degree in theater arts from Oklahoma City University. With her strong academic background in acting, she has made a mark in Telugu cinema and television.

Sreeleela

Sreeleela, another talented actress in Tollywood, has an MBBS degree from a medical college in Mumbai. Despite her medical studies, she chose acting as her primary career.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is highly educated, holding a triple honors degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School. Her strong academic background has helped her in various aspects of her career.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan graduated in sociology from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, and later pursued a master’s degree from the University of Mumbai.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha completed her commerce degree from Stella Maris College in Chennai before stepping into acting.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara who is a leading actress in South Indian cinema has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Marthoma College, Kerala.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, journalism, and English literature from Bangalore.

