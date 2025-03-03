Dulquer Salmaan himself is a brand in Malayalam cinema. Before he built his own brand value, he was primarily known as the son of one of the greatest actors in the Malayalam film industry. However, he is not just another product of nepotism, he has proven his talent time and again with several projects showcasing his acting abilities.

But did you know when his last Malayalam film was released? It was back in 2023, meaning he had no Malayalam releases in 2024. Meanwhile, Mammootty had two Malayalam films and a web series in the same year.

Finally, Dulquer Salmaan is making his return to Malayalam cinema. His upcoming film, previously tentatively titled DQ 40, has now been officially titled I’m Game, with the title revealed on March 2, 2025.

The upcoming project will be directed by Nahas Hidayath, best known for helming the 2023 superhit RDX: Robert Dony Xavier. The announcement was made on social media, with Dulquer Salmaan sharing a post about it.

According to online chatter and unconfirmed sources, Nahas Hidayath himself is reportedly developing the story, while the screenplay will be written by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu, and Ismail Aboobacker. The film’s music will be composed by Jakes Bejoy, and Jimshi Khalid will handle the cinematography.

Dulquer Salmaan’s last Malayalam film was King of Kotha, which turned out to be a major box office failure and faced heavy trolling, especially for his character. However, he proved his star power by stepping outside his home market and taking on a Telugu project titled Lucky Bhaskar.

The Telugu industry has always been a successful space for Dulquer, and Lucky Bhaskar was no exception. The film became a massive hit and was his only lead role in 2024. Now, you can watch Lucky Bhaskar on Netflix, where it continues to be a huge success.

