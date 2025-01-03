Dulquer Salmaan has been absent from the Malayalam film industry since the release of King of Kotha in 2023, which faced heavy criticism and widespread trolling. Following this, Dulquer stayed away from Malayalam cinema and focused on another industry. In 2024, he starred in the Telugu film Lucky Bhaskar, which turned out to be a major success, and had a cameo role in the Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD.

Now, Dulquer is set to return to Malayalam cinema with an ambitious big-budget project tentatively titled DQ 40. Nahas Hidayath, known for his work on RDX, will direct the film. According to reports by OTTPlay, shooting for the movie is expected to commence in the first week of February 2025. Rumors also suggest that the project will feature technicians who previously worked on films like Manjummel Boys and Thallumala.

All of this remains unconfirmed, based on reports from industry insiders. Notably, art director Ajayan Chalissery, renowned for his work in Manjummel Boys, and cinematographer Jimshi Khalid, acclaimed for Thallumala, are rumored to be part of the crew for Dulquer Salmaan’s DQ 40. The film is said to be an action-adventure sci-fi project featuring two female leads, Tamil actress Priyanka Mohan and Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth. Additionally, SJ Suryah is speculated to play the lead antagonist.

Dulquer Salmaan is expected to join the shoot towards the end of February, following the first schedule of his Telugu film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara. Other prominent names associated with the film include Baiju Santhosh, Antony Varghese Pepe, and Lal. Jakes Bejoy will compose the music. The project is expected to be produced under Dulquer Salmaan’s own banner, Wayfarer Films, in collaboration with the renowned Telugu production house Vyjayanthi Movies.

