The Malayalam movie Marco, starring Unni Mukundan and directed by Haneef Adeni, is set to release in South Korea. Noori Pictures, a South Korean company, has acquired the distribution rights for the film. The makers shared the announcement on Instagram, accompanied by a promotional poster. Per the poster’s details, Marco is poised to achieve the largest opening for an Indian film in South Korea.

As per online speculation, Marco is expected to hit around 100 screens across South Korea in April. The film, which has received an A certificate, is hailed as the most violent Malayalam movie. Some even claim it might be the most violent Indian film ever made. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also shared the same poster released by the makers, adding his reaction: ‘F_kkkkk I don’t know where all #Marco is going to go.’

Marco was theatrically released in Malayalam and Hindi on December 20, 2024, followed by its Telugu version on January 1, 2025. The Tamil version is set to hit theatres tomorrow, January 3, 2025. As per the latest reports, the film has garnered a total box office collection of ₹42.05 crore, surpassing its production budget of ₹30 crore.

Marco delves into the backstory of the antagonist from the 2019 film Mikhael. Directed by Haneef Adeni, who also helmed Mikhael, the earlier movie featured Nivin Pauly as the hero and Unni Mukundan as one of the villains. However, Mikhael received mixed reviews and performed average at the box office. The announcement of a follow-up film surprised many, primarily as it focused on transforming the previous film’s antagonist into the protagonist of the new installment.

