Ram Charan has worked hard to maintain good relationships with many of his industry colleagues. He will soon appear on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s show, Unstoppable with NBK Season 4. On the show, Ram Charan made a special call to Prabhas. They had some fun conversations during the call.

Some behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot show Ram Charan and Balakrishna having a good time. They called Prabhas for a chat. Prabhas joined in the fun. Ram Charan had a friendly conversation with him. The audience cheered and clapped as they saw this moment.

Ram Charan and Prabhas have never worked together on a film. However, they have always kept a friendly relationship over the years. They have never let any competition affect their bond.

These are significant stars of the same era; they have never let rivalry come between them. In an old interview with DNA, Prabhas was asked about his thoughts on competing with actors like Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. He said competition is a normal part of any industry. However, people should not take it personally.

Prabhas also said that the Indian film industry is vast. He believes it is more important to promote Indian cinema as a whole rather than focusing on regional differences.

Ram Charan is preparing for his next movie, Game Changer. This will also feature Kiara Advani. After that, he will work on a film with director Buchi Babu Sana titled RC16. Janhnvi Kapoor plays the lead actress role in the movie.

Prabhas has many projects lined up. His upcoming films include The Raja Saab, Fauji, Salaar 2 and Kannappa. Also he will soon colloberate with Animal and Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his film spirit.

