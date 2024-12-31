Game Changer is written by Karthik Subbaraj and directed by Shankar. It features Ram Charan in dual roles alongside Kiara Advani, Anjali and S.J. Suryah. Game Changer will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi on January 10, 2025, during Sankranthi.

The movie’s overseas advance bookings have already started. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release day which is only 13 days away. However many fans are upset about the lack of updates on the film’s theatrical trailer.

A fan named Eshwar who calls himself a devoted admirer of Ram Charan expressed his frustration online. He wrote a letter titled “RIP Letter” which is now viral. Eshwar stated his disappointment in the letter over the absence of an official trailer update. He demanded the trailer release by the end of December or on New Year’s Day. He even threatened to end his life if his demand was not met. The letter shocked fans and the public alike.

Ram Charan plays three characters in the movie: K Ram Nandan IAS, Appanna, and Vijay Balram. Kiara Advani and Anjali play the female leads. The movie also stars Prakash Raj, Nassar, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Sushanth and others in important roles.

The movie is written by Karthik Subbaraj and directed by Shankar. Dil Raju and Sirish produced it under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios. S. Thaman composed the music while Tirru handled cinematography. Shameer Muhammed and Ruben managed the editing.

