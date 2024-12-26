Undoubtedly, Ram Charan is one of the most celebrated actors in pan-Indian cinema. The actor is currently making waves on social media due to his upcoming film Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The movie is particularly creating a buzz for being a high-budget extravaganza. The film is set to hit theaters on January 10, 2025, and fans eagerly await its release.

For Game Changer, Ram Charan reportedly earns a staggering ₹100 crores, which accounts for around 22% of the film’s ₹450 crore budget. This makes him one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Apart from this, what’s more interesting is Kiara Advani’s remuneration for the film. Kiara Advani, playing the female lead, is also commanding a significant paycheck, and details of the same are trending on social media. According to reports from Siasat, Kiara Advani reportedly earns ₹5-7 crores for her role.

Kiara Advani previously acted in Vinaya Vidheya Rama alongside Ram Charan, but the film was a disaster. Now, fans are pinning their expectations on Game Changer.

On the work front, Ram Charan will soon be seen in a film tentatively titled RC 16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. This sports drama, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor with music by A.R. Rahman, is already generating excitement among fans.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be seen in Toxic, starring Yash, and War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, after Game Changer.

