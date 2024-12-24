RRR star Ram Charan is all set to return to the big screens with his film Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The film also marks the actor’s second collaboration with Kiara Advani. Actors like SJ Surya and Srikanth are also a part of the magnum opus. Game Changer is all set to show the global star in a brand-new avatar.

During the film’s promotion, Shankar revealed the reason behind casting Ram Charan and sang many praises for the actor. He also revealed that Ram Charan decided to be a part of Game Changer even before he signed RRR.

“Ram Charan’s decision to do this film was made even before the release of RRR. Dil Raju felt that it would be good if Ram Charan was in this. It seemed appropriate to me too. Some of my stories are universal themes that can be applied to any hero, so they would be perfect for a big hero. There was a good journey with him in this film,” Shankar shared.

Speaking about RC 17‘s acting abilities, Shankar further added, “When you look at him, it seems like he is controlling the power inside. It also seems like he will explode when required. He is an artist who can give in-depth performances. He has a good screen presence. No matter what kind of scene it is, he handles it beautifully.”

Game Changer features Ram Charan as an IAS officer who will be seen fighting against the corrupt political systems. We can see the star portraying various looks from the teaser; it is anticipated that Ram Charan will play a dual role in this film. The story is said to be a high-octane action drama intertwined with political elements. The film will be released worldwide on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

