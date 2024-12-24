Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is one of the most followed heroes across the South. While his fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Good Bad Ugly, it was recently made clear that the film will be out of the Sankranti race in 2025, making way for the release of Vidaamuyarchi.

Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The team recently finished an extensive schedule in Europe. After that, a short schedule happened in Mumbai as well. Expectations have been high on this one. While Devi Sri Prasad works on the movie’s music, Abinadhan Ramanujam controls the cinematography, and Vijay Velukutty handles the editing.

While the team launched the title along with the poster, the fans went wild and were awestruck by Ajith’s young appearance.

Ajith finished the film shoot, and on the final day of the shoot, director Adhik posted a picture of Ajith on social media.

It shows the actor’s transformation, which impressed his fans. Fans said the de-aging technique does not apply to him as he never gets old.

Regarding Ajith’s remuneration for the film, Forbes announced earlier that Ajith is one of the highest-paid actors in India. Per film, he charges around 100- 165 crores. For Good Bad Ugly, the actor has been accused of 163 crores, wrote Pinkvilla in a recently published article.

Ajith and Trisha recently wrapped up the shoot for Vidaamuyarchi, which Magizh Thirumeni directed. Regina Cassandra and Priya Bhavani Shankar are also in this film, which is all set to hit the screens on Pongal. The film’s teaser, released recently, has set the bar, and fans cannot wait to see Ajith back in action. This long-pending film is finally set for release!

