Hombale Films’ latest release, Bagheera, featuring Sriimurali, has developed immense buzz among fans since its release on October 31, 2024. However, one major highlight is that the film was not initially released in Hindi. But now, ardent fans can finally catch up with the movie, Bagheera, with its upcoming OTT debut.

When is Bagheera OTT Hindi releasing on OTT?

Recently, Disney+ Hotstar officially announced the arrival of Bagheera’s Hindi version on its platform. The streaming giant disclosed that the movie will be available starting December 25, 2024. The caption accompanying the announcement reads, “Shikari ka shikar karne aa raha hai… Bagheera,” which translates to “The hunter is about to be hunted… Bagheera” in English.in

To build anticipation, Disney+ Hotstar emphasized in the poster that Bagheera is brought to audiences by the makers of Yash’s K.G.F and Prabhas’ Salaar. So, the wait for Hindi viewers will finally end this Christmas Day, as they can stream Sriimurali’s latest film on OTT.

What is the box office collection of Bagheera in its theatrical release?

As mentioned earlier, Bagheera was not released in a Hindi version. The film premiered in theaters only in its original Kannada language and its Telugu-dubbed version. According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected just ₹20.55 crore in its India net collection. Globally, it managed to gross around ₹24.25 crore.

Undoubtedly, a significant factor contributing to the underwhelming box office performance of the Hombale Films production was its limited release. It remains to be seen how the film will be received in its Hindi release.

What is the story of the Sriimurali Bagheera film?

The story of the movie revolves around Vedanth, played by Sriimurali. He is a police officer frustrated with the rampant corruption and violence in society. As a result, this high-moral officer decides to don a mask and deliver justice to both criminals and crooked cops alike.

