The Sriimurali starrer Bagheera has been witnessing a solid run at the box office. Even though the movie’s day-wise collections have been fluctuating, it has managed to have a good stronghold for now. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 10th day.

Bagheera Box Office Collection Dy 10

On its 10th day, the film’s day-wise collection saw a slight increase. It earned 1.26 crore which was a rise from its 9-day collection wherein the movie had earned 0.63 crore. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 18.39 crore. At the same time, the gross collection of the film comes to 21.70 crore. Well, this is a good sign as the Sriimurali starrer is slowly inching closer towards its budget recovery.

Bagheera To Soon Recover Its Budget?

Mounted at a scale of 20 crore, the Sriimurali starrer might soon recover its budget if there is an upward graph in the collections. With its current India net collection of 18.39 crore, it has managed to recover around 91% of its budget. It just needs 2 crores more to recover its budget which might not be a mammoth task. All the film needs is a generous positive word of mouth which may fuel the increase in the collection.

Bagheera’s OTT Release

According to a news report in OTTPlay, the OTT streaming platform Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for the Sriimurali starrer. The movie will reportedly be released by the end of December. However, a specific release date of the movie is not out yet. Bagheera has been directed by Dr Suri. It has been penned by Sriimurali’s brother-in-law and KGF director Prashanth Neel. The movie also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj and Sudha Rani in the lead roles.

