Jr NTR returning to the big screens after the humungous success of RRR marked a celebration-worthy occasion in Indian cinema. Devara enjoyed massive pre-release hype but failed to impress fans with its content. The theatrical run is close to concluding after 43 days in theatres. Scroll below for the latest update on the box office collection.

Devara was released in theatres worldwide on September 27, 2024. Directed by Koratala Siva, the action drama scored the second-highest advance booking sales of 2024. It surpassed biggies like Guntur Kaaram, Indian 2, and remained only after Kalki 2898 AD. It was criticized for its weak second half, as critics called it a “passable watch.”

Box Office Collection (43 Days)

The buzz has completely died down, and Jr NTR starrer is witnessing audiences only in the limited regions. It is now adding box office collections of only 1-2 lacs/ day to its kitty, After 43 days, the net earnings in India stand at 292.71 crores in all languages.

It is very well known that Devara is one of the most expensive films of 2024. It is made on a staggering budget of 300 crores. The Telugu biggie will unfortunately miss the safe zone by only 7 crores+ at the box office. Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan‘s film will be concluding its theatrical run on a losing note.

Devara is now premiering on Netflix!

The makers released Devara on Netflix on November 8, 2024. Given that the film is now easily available in the comfort of one’s home, the limited footfalls will also be reduced at the ticket windows. It is likely to wrap up its box office journey in the coming week.

