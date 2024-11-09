If you are a fan of Bollywood movies, then I am sure you have seen Race and Race 2. It

It was a rage in 2008, but did you know another movie inspired it?

The action-thrilling love story was inspired by a Hollywood movie. If you love movies, then you must know, and if you don’t, then let’s get down to business and see what movie it was based on.

Saif Ali Khan revealed that Race was copied from a past movie.

There is an old video on the Internet in which the Saif Ali Khan revealed that a famous movie inspired the plot of the iconic Race. In conversation with the cast members, the the actor discussed the film’s inspirations and noted striking similarities to a movie called Goodbye Lover that came out in 1998.

“(And) one day we were shooting in the hotel, we were shooting some scene (for Race), and Bipasha came around, and she said, ‘I’ve just seen this movie, it’s a Korean movie — I’ve seen it on TV. It’s called Goodbye Lover.’ We said, ‘Really, have you asked the directors?’ And he said ‘haan, thoda sa toh hai,” said Saif in the interview.

What is the actual movie about?

Goodbye Lover was directed by Roland Joffé and stars Patricia Arquette, Dermot Mulroney, Don Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, and Mary-Louise Parker. It’s about a murder plot involving an alcoholic advertising agent and his wife.

Now, what did the actor say about it being Korean? It is a remake of a Hollywood movie, but a song in the movie was copied from a Korean film. The highly famous song “Pehli Nazar Mein” was copied from a Korean song called “Sarang Hae Yo” by Kim Hyung Sup.

The original song was featured in the 2005 Korean drama Sassy Girl Chun-hyang, also known as Delightful Girl. The song is beautiful in both languages, and it is not the first time that Bollywood has taken inspiration from Korean music. Another example of a famous Korean song that inspired another legendary song in Bollywood was Taeyang’s Eyes Nose Lips and Zaalima from Raees.

You’ll be surprised that the title track of the iconic movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa was also inspired by a Korean song called My Lecon.

So, if you were not a fan of Korean music before, you can become one now! Did you know this information before? Tell us in the comments below.

