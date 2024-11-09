Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari Soni returned to the industry with a Netflix series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. A well-known actor in the 90s1990s, Neelam Kothari has worked with superstars such as Govinda, Salman Khan, Chunky Pandey, Aamir Khan, and Saif Ali Khan.

In a recent interview, Neelam shared her experience working with Chunky Pandey in the film Aag Hi Aag 1987. “Chunky is a perfect friend today. And he was a good friend back then, too, but there were days when I just wanted to kill him. He used to irritate me on the set because he was a newcomer. He took his own sweet time. ‘The shots are ready, cameras are set, but where’s Chunky Pandey’?

She added, “There was a scene in Aag Hi Aag where I was getting married to someone else, and Chunky was supposed to come on a bike, pick me up from the mandap, and ride away. I asked him 10 times if he knew how to ride a bike, and he kept saying, ‘Of course.’ He didn’t know. He was joking. So he picked me up on the bike and pushed the accelerator so hard that it did a wheelie, and I was in bridal attire.

On the personal front, Neelam Kothari has been married to actor Samir Soni for 13 years now. The couple have adopted a baby girl. On the professional front, the actress was seen in a series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with her fellow friends Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh. The latest season of the series Fantastic Lives vs. Bollywood Wives includes Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and the original cast.

