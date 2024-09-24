The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is coming back with another season, but it’s going to be bigger than better. Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh will not be the only ones entertaining us. The upcoming show on Netflix will also feature Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla as new additions. Scroll below for the release date and more details!

What is Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives going to be about?

Looks like we’re going to witness a journey of the Bollywood wives of Delhi vs Mumbai. It is going to be a battle between wits, fun, drama, and glamour, but only time will tell whether the OG or the new wives rule Netflix.

Who are the new additions?

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is joining the bandwagon. After wondering for years why she isn’t part of Bollywood, fans will finally get an up-close and personal glimpse into her royal life. Fashionista and philanthropist Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla are the other two ready to crash the party.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Release Date

The official date is out: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives will premiere on Netflix on October 18, 2024. It’s going to be the ultimate battle between OG gang Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh vs Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla. It’s going to be a hell of a ride filled with drama and gossip. Get ready with your favorite beverage and a tub of popcorn!

The show is also backed by Karan Johar led Dharmatic Entertainment.

Take a look at the first poster shared by Netflix below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Are you excited to watch Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Director Ali Abbas Zafar Accused Of Money Siphoning While Shooting The Film, Producer Vashu Bhagnani Files A Complaint!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News