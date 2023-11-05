Neelam Kothari recently made her comeback with Made In Heaven Season 2, and fans loved her avatar in the show. The diva was a popular actress back in the 90s. She tied the knot with Samir Soni in 2011 and soon after took a break from work. While many know about her love story with Samir, do you know she dated Bobby Deol for five years and could not get married because of a big reason? Read on!

After 5 years of dating each other, Bobby and Neelam parted ways. During that time, rumors were rife that Dharmendra, Bobby’s father, did not want his son to marry a Bollywood actress. Neelam remained tight-lipped about their breakup but years later claimed that it was not family that broke them up.

In an old interview with Stardust, Neelam Kothari had said, “Anyway, let me make one thing clear. Believe me, this decision has nothing to do with either family. I just kept thinking about ultimately ending up as a star-wife – and the thought nagged me so much that it began haunting me. You know the thought of getting involved with a guy who’s getting into films… he hasn’t even started… I just felt scared. Terribly scared. I can’t explain the fear, I thought, might as well finish it now. I couldn’t bear the thought of something going wrong later. It would have been too late. I see it happening all around me, to all the star wives. Okay, so I decided late, very late, I agree. But still, not too late.”

There were also rumors that Bobby broke up with Neelam after he started liking Pooja Bhatt. However, Neelam turned down these rumors and told magazine, “And one of the rumors is that Bobby and I have split because of his involvement with Pooja Bhatt. Stardust itself had mentioned this. Well, let me tell you and the world that this is false. I didn’t break off with Bobby because of Pooja Bhatt. Or any other girl for that matter.”

Neelam’s comeback to the film industry has her fans excited and they are waiting to see what project the star chooses next. The actress also made an appearance on Karan Johar‘s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

