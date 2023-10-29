Tis’ the season of gossips as Koffee With Karan 8 has returned and we are super excited to see who all are gracing the Koffee couch this year. The first set of guests on the show were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. They made their first appearance together on the famous chat show. While the Bajirao Mastani actors left everyone stunned with their wedding video, what grabbed netizens’ attention was Deepika’s statement on her relationship with Ranveer Singh.

For the uninitiated, Deepika’s statement on having an open relationship with her husband did not go down well with trolls, who slammed her badly on social media. On the first episode of KWK 8, Deepika said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said ‘I just don’t want to be attached, don’t want to be committed’. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn’t commit, until he proposed to me. There was no ‘commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.’”

While many fans supported Deepika, many felt sympathy for the Band Baaja Baaraat actor, whose expressions visibly changed during Deepu’s speech.

Now, reacting to the controversy, Karan Johar said on an Instagram live session, “Do what you need to do because no one’s looking.” He then added that no one is hearing the trolls, “Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere.”

On the same live session, Karan expressed doubt if he will call cricketers on the show. Notably, in a live session conducted on October 27, a fan had also expressed his wish to see cricketers on the show. He had said, “Will they come? I don’t know. (laughs) I’m not sure. I would love to have them. They are national icons and celebrated illustrious personalities. But I think with what happened last time I’m not sure they will even take my call. I’m scared to even call and I’m such a big fan and have so much respect in my heart. I don’t want to be rejected.”

Koffee With Karan’s next episode will feature brother duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Will there be a new controversy in the new episode of Koffee With Karan? We are waiting to watch!

