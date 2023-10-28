Shweta Tiwari is one of the most loved and adored tinsel town actresses who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media. The actress who has carved a niche for herself in the TV industry has often grabbed headlines owing to her personal life and some controversies, too. After parting ways with her first husband, Raja Chaudhary, she later married Abhinav Kohli. The actress is currently parenting budding actress Palak Tiwari and Reyansh.

In today’s throwback, we will tell you about the time she landed in legal trouble for making a controversial comment about ‘God’s taking my bra size.’ Scroll down to know in detail.

The story goes back to 2022 when Shweta Tiwari appeared at an event where she causally said, “Meri bra ka size bhagwaan le rahe hain.” Soon after the video went viral, she was slammed by netizens, so much so that an FIR was lodged against the actress. However, the actress was quick to address the hullabaloo around her statement. She released her statement and apologized for the same.

In a released statement, Shweta Tiwari had said, “It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names with actors, and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with the media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see.”

Further calling herself a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’, she said there’s no way that she would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large. She further added that she has come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt the feelings of people.

Shweta Tiwari further assured fans that it had never been her intention to hurt anyone with her words or actions. “Hence, I would like to humbly apologize for the hurt that my statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people.”

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari, has become an internet sensation. She made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

