Bigg Boss has seen a couple of love stories blooming inside the show, while some of them vanish soon after the show is concluded. One such story is of TV actress Madhurima Tuli, who was in the house with co-contestant and ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh in Bigg Boss 13. The season, which saw Sidharth Shukla emerging as the winner, also saw an incident becoming world famous. Well, we are very much talking about Madhurima and Vishal’s frying pan incident.

For those who don’t know, the ex-couple often got into arguments and fights while on the show and was seen smashing a pan on Singh’s back, which got the netizens talking. However, later, the actress said in an interview that it affected her career too.

Vishal Aditya Singh, who’s all set to return to TV after a break of 5 years with the TV show Chand Jalne Laga, has recently opened up about her heartbreak. While he refrained from mentioning any names, he said that after his break-up, he sat at a Dargah till 4 in the morning and listened to Qawwali. During a recent interview with India Today, when Vishal was asked about his idea of love, he said that he enjoys love and he enjoys heartbreak too.

He told the portal, “Love has always been very important in my life. The women in my life have been really supportive towards me – be it family, friends or dates. I have a different take on love in my life. If I am in love, I can go to any extent. However, I would not like to be in a situation where I have to cross paths with my exes. I don’t feel irritated when I see my exes, but I would not want to be friends with her too. I simply do not want to deal with them. It’s my life. For me, pain is a source of so many things. The way I enjoy love, I enjoy heartbreaks too. I have also sat at a Dargah once to listen to qawwali till 4 am. I am like that only. I love that, I want to enjoy the pain. I like to surrender.”

In the same interview, when he was asked if’s dating anyone and about his marriage plans, he cleared the air saying he’s single and he doesn’t want to get married till the time he find the right one.

Meanwhile, during his appearance on Bigg Boss 17, for the promotion of the show, Salman Khan was seen teasing Vishal Aditya Singh with the pan incident.

