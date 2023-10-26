Bigg Boss 17 has started off on the most dramatic note ever as audiences are glued to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s off-screen chemistry on-screen. The couple has seemed to hit a rocky patch, with the husband wanting to play the game as per his will, treating himself as an individual contestant, while the wife wants to tag along.

Vicky clearly is making equations with everyone in the house, and Ankita is getting affected by the so-called constant ignores. The couple has been seen constantly fighting over Ankita’s need for attention and Vicky’s eagerness to play the game.

However, while both of them have been behaving rather childish and brutally with each other, it is Ankita Lokhande who is unfortunately at the receiving end of the trolls and attacks.

Recently, a clip from Bigg Boss 17 went viral where the Pavitra Rishta actress was seen having a conversation with her businessman husband as both of them were trying to resolve their issues.

While the Manikarnika star kept blaming Vicky for ignoring her and wanting to move ahead sans her, Vicky, on the other hand, questioned her insecurities and her problematic behavior of not being happy with her husband’s popularity and success.

Netizens reacted to the viral clip and took brutal digs at Ankita Lokhande. A user crossed the line and wrote, “Now I understand why Sushant Singh Rajput kicked her out of his life.” Another comment read, “She’s just ruining his game.” A third netizen mocked, “Bigg boss kisi na kisi ka divorce kara dega zaroor.”

Another mean comment read, “Kitni selfish aurat hai ye aapne pati se jal rahi hai.” A brutal dig read, “If TOXICITY would have a face.” A user speculated it all to be planned and wrote, “Pura dono script ke according kar rahe hain drama.”

People even called Ankita Lokhande problematic, and a user commented, “She is a red flag always wants to be the boss of everyone in the house.” Another user asked, “I don’t understand, why is she upset with her husband ?” One more comment read, “Top rated jealous vamp in the house.”

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 17 has two couples, Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, and an ex-couple, Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar, fighting against the singles.

Last Weekend ka Vaar saw host Salman Khan hinting Vicky to listen to his wife. However, the couple seemed to enjoy their fights and little patch-ups more than everyone expected.

Have a look at the viral clip, which was shared by an Instagram account, biased_edits.

View this post on Instagram

