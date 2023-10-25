Time and again, we have seen TV actors complaining about spending long hours on the sets of the show. Not only that, while many have accused show runners of unbearable demands, others have quit their serials, citing some other controversial reasons. Some time back, Smriti Irani had opened up about the long working hours and unreasonable demands of the makers while she was working on TV. Now in a recent interview, Apara Mehta has agreed with Irani’s claim of her returning to the sets of ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ soon after her miscarriage.

For the unversed, in an interview, the actress-turned-politician had stated that the demanding nature of the job, she was expected to be back on the sets hours after her miscarriage and even after the deliveries of her children Zohr and Zoish Irani.

In a recent interview, Apara Mehta, who is currently seen as Guru Maa in Rupali Ganguly-led Anupamaa, opened up about the challenges of working in TV. She told Hindustan Times, “There is a requirement of commitment in this industry, but you have gone through something personal also, so it is a difficult life to be in TV. The whole chain goes up in such a manner, that you can’t blame one person – the actor, production house, or the makers, because it is a very long chain and a vicious circle. The scripts and story tracks have to be decided, and if something does not work then it has to be changed, so you have to churn out and send the telecast copy.”

Later, when she was about Smriti Irani’s claim of returning to work after her miscarriage, Apara Mehta told the news portal that she was aware of the matter but by the time this incident took place, her character was already dead on the show. But she confirmed the fact, “Use aana bhi pada hoga and karna bhi pada hoga.”

Not only that, Apara Mehta also revealed that Smriti Irani was shooting up to the very previous day of her elder son Zohr’s birth and came back on the fourth day to shoot. Adding that even after the birth of her daughter Zoish, she came back to work.

Well, what are your thoughts on Apara Mehta’s revelation about the tough and complicated life of TV artistes? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17: Hina Khan Bashes TV Producer For Slamming Ankita Lokhande During TV vs YouTuber Debate On The Show, Ekta Kapoor Lauds The Actress After He Hits Back: “People With No Jobs…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News