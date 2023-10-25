Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most-loved faces on television who always wins fans over with her commitment to her craft. One of the highest-paid TV actresses, Tejasswi is also a fashionista who loves to deck herself up to the occasion, and she is not leaving any opportunity to put her best ethnic fashion foot forward this festive season. Recently, the actress served a masterclass on how to add a modern spin to a contemporary outfit, redefining ruffle sarees with her alluring look.

Tejasswi Prakash rose to fame with her television serial ‘Swaragini’ which later grew tenfold when she appeared in Salman Khan-hosted controversial show Bigg Boss 15. Not only did Teja take the trophy home, but she also got her prince charming in co-contestant Karan Kundrra – who has always had her back ever since then. The BB15 couple is going strong with their relationship, often wowing fans with their mushy pictures, proving they are head over heels for each other.

Post her successful Bigg Boss stint, Tejasswi Prakash further added to her stardom by fronting Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, which also proved her talent as a multi-faceted artist as she impressed fans with her comic timings and acting prowess.

Circling back to Teja’s latest look, the actress recently had a major ethnic fashion moment in a ruffle green saree. The vibrant saree with floral details in pretty pink hues included a layered and ruffled design saw Tejasswi Prakash ringing festivities in style. The easy-to-wear readymade saree is perfect for those who do not want to get into the hassle of draping while also wanting to make an ethnic statement. She teamed the saree with a patchwork halter-neck blouse featuring mirror work, sequins, and zaridar embroidery.

The Mann Kasturi Re actress elevated the look with a gold choker-like necklace, dangling earrings, a gold bracelet, a statement ring, and matching green bangles. Her glam team worked extra hard with cascaded-down curly waves that gracefully rested on her shoulder. The nude-toned make-up, which went oh-so-well with the modern fit with a contemporary twist, included structured eyebrows, smokey eyeshadow and eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, beaming highlighter, and nude lipstick.

Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

At a time when the who’s who of Bollywood and television are sticking to basics, Tejasswi Prakash‘s attempt at redefining ruffles feels like a breath of fresh air. It proves her commitment to challenge the ordinary and add her own twist to everything she does. We love it, how about you?

