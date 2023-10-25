We cannot recall even one occasion when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s beauty did not leave us awestruck, can you? Dreamy Eyes that dripped innocence, Aishwarya in her prime years was a force of nature who had no parallel. She radiated a charismatic elegance that could leave anyone weak on their knees. Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback photoshoot of the ‘Josh’ actress, and it currently has us going gaga over her magnetic charm. Scroll ahead to check out the look.

Aish brought laurels home with her Miss World win in 1994. After ruling the beauty pageant world, she became every designer’s favorite muse. Eventually, she also embarked on her acting journey, making her debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruvar, a semi-biographical political drama, which also featured Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Tabu, and Revathi. One of the most ambitious projects of the ace director, the film tanked at the box office but worked wonders for Aishwarya – who got much recognition for her role. She later garnered critical acclaim with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring alongside 90s heartthrob Salman Khan, and the rest is history.

With the 90s and Y2K fashion making a comeback, it’s time to look back at our classic beauties, and who better than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to seek inspiration from? Today, we are walking down memory lane to talk about one of Aish’s iconic photoshoots, which saw her crossing all limits of boldness in a backless gown.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn in a s*xy gown for the October cover of Vogue in 2008. Aishwarya has always been a moment, but back in the day, her aura was unmatched, and spreading her same enchanting strength of character, Aish brought her serious glam game to the table for the photo shoot.

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil‘ actress left little to the imagination in a backless ivory cream gown with spaghetti straps. The look was accessorized with just a silver-toned bracelet boasting mirror work. Her naturally tousled hair, barely there makeup in the neutral palette with arched brows, mascara-laden lashes, contoured cheeks, and nude lips was just what was needed to enhance the aesthetic vibe of this dreamy look. Check out below:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has often been deemed India’s most beautiful woman, and she has held the title with utmost grace. The actress recently graced the Paris Fashion Week in a custom couture gold gown from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock, leaving fans smitten as she brought her timeless elegance on the ramp. Meanwhile, on the film front, Aish recently made her comeback, reuniting with Mani Ratnam in his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

