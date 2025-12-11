Bollywood actresses Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan represented India in the 1994 Femina Miss India contest. Sushmita made history as the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title, while Aishwarya earned the Miss World title in the same year, bringing global pride to our country.

Those titles sparked a rivalry between the two ladies in Bollywood that lasted decades. Let’s revisit the time when Sushmita Sen addressed having a supposed rivalry with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Sushmita Sen On Her Rivalry With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Beauty pageant competitions have often served as a launchpad for entering the entertainment world. Sushmita and Aishwarya both carved out a niche for themselves in the film industry after their success in international beauty pageants.

As they ventured into Bollywood, comparisons followed them everywhere throughout their careers. However, the rumours of rivalry between Sushmita and Aishwarya began during their pageant days. In an interview with WildFilmsIndia, Sushmita addressed her relationship with co-contestant Aishwarya. She said, “We were always people who knew each other from a distance. We minded our own business, did our own thing. We were not best friends. We never had enough time to be enemies, rivals or even friends.”

The Main Hoon Na star also mentioned that they have always aspired to be the best in their field, so their competition has always been with themselves, not with each other.

Both actresses have consistently focused on their individual journeys, aiming to excel in their careers. Sen added that the constant comparisons between them are unfair because they have just started a new journey and are trying to grow professionally.

“You only compare people against each other when both are perfect. None of us is perfect. There is no such thing as rivalry. There will come a day when, after all that’s been said and done, Aishwarya and I will have the last laugh,” she concluded.

Aishwarya Rai & Sushmita Sen In Bollywood

Both Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have built remarkable careers in the Hindi film industry. Aishwarya made her acting debut with the film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, alongside Bobby Deol, in 1997. She gained her stardom after featuring in movies like Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, and Mohabbatein, among others. Sushmita debuted with Dastak in 1996, and some of her notable performances include Main Hoon Na, Biwi No.1, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, among others.

