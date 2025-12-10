Released in 2001, Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai, remains a cult classic that continues to resonate with audiences today. The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Aamir Khan in lead roles, along with Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, and Sonali Kulkarni. While the cast is celebrated for bringing the story to life, not many know that one of the roles was initially offered to actress Isha Koppikar, who eventually turned it down.

Among the early casting choices, Isha Koppikar was approached to play Pooja, the character paired opposite Saif Ali Khan. The role later went to Sonali Kulkarni, who appeared in some of the lighthearted and memorable moments in the film.

Isha Koppikar’s Reason Behind Turning Down Dil Chahta Hai

In an old conversation, the actress recently shared how turning down what could have been one of the most iconic films of her generation, Farhan Akhtar’s cult classic Dil Chahta Hai, affected her. Isha revealed that she declined the offer because she had already committed to another project — Pyaar, Ishq Aur Mohabbat. She shared that she had signed the film and felt it wouldn’t be right to exit the project after locking dates with the makers.

Isha stated, “Dil Chahta Hai was just not in my kismet. I had already signed on the dotted line for Pyaar, Ishq Aur Mohabbat, committed my dates to the makers, and it didn’t just feel right, dropping out of that movie and leaving them in a lurch. I am nothing if not a woman of my words, and me backing out of Pyaar, Ishq Aur Mohabbat to do Dil Chahta Hai would have gone against everything I stand for, despite many people from the industry encouraging me to do so.”

The actress added that people around her encouraged her to choose Dil Chahta Hai, but she decided to continue with her prior commitment.

Dil Chahta Hai went on to achieve cult status, and it’s interesting to imagine how the film may have looked with different casting choices. For Isha, the decision came down to honoring a commitment, something many actors often weigh against opportunity in the industry.

