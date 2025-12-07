Sanjay Dutt has had one of the most eventful lives in Bollywood, which would even dwarf the plot of a movie. In fact, his life’s story was captured in the hit Bollywood movie Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, in 2018. From several controversies to jail time, Dutt has lived an extraordinary life.

However, one of the darkest phases of his life came when he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in August of 2020. The cancer diagnosis put the Bollywood star through a taxing challenge that affected him both mentally and physically.

Let’s revisit the time when Dutt opened up about his struggles battling cancer.

Sanjay Dutt On His Cancer Diagnosis

In a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Sanjay Dutt recalled the shocking revelation of his cancer diagnosis and the challenging phase that followed, “It was a normal day in lockdown. When I walked up the stairs, I was totally out of breath. I had a bath, I couldn’t breathe, I didn’t know what was happening, so I called up my doctor.”

“In the X-ray, more than half of my lungs were covered in water. They had to tap the water out. They were all hoping it was TB (tuberculosis), but it turned out to be cancer,” he added. (via NDTV)

Dutt’s sister broke the news to him because others were scared of how he would react to the diagnosis. The veteran actor broke down and cried for two or three hours after he realized the gravity of the situation.

Sanjay Dutt Initially Planned To Seek Treatment In The US

Dutt was more concerned about his wife and kids than himself. That’s when he decided he had to be resilient and beat the disease.

“First, we decided to seek treatment in the US, but didn’t get visa, so, I said, ‘I’ll do it here,’” Dutt told Allahbadia.

Rakesh Roshan Helped Sanjay Dutt Get The Right Treatment

Sanjay Dutt mentioned how director Rakesh Roshan helped him find the right doctor. For those who don’t know, Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018. So he knew the right people to see for the treatment.

“They told me I’d lose hair and other things would happen. I’d vomit, so I told the doctor, ‘Mere ko kuch nahi hoga.’ I’ll not lose my hair, I’ll not vomit, I won’t lie on the bed, and she kind of smiled,” Dutt added.

The veteran actor fulfilled his promise. He used to go to Dubai for chemotherapy. But that didn’t stop him from cycling and playing badminton for hours on end. He kept himself mentally strong to recuperate quickly.

Sanjay Dutt Filmograghy

Sanjay Dutt marked his acting debut in 1981 with the film Rocky. Some of his notable films include Vaastav, Agneepath, and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. His most recent work is the spy thriller, Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it also features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in lead roles.

