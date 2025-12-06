The highly anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar has finally hit the big screens. The movie is getting mixed reviews from the audience. However, those who watched the film are now eagerly waiting for the second part.

Marvel movies popularized the trend of promoting sequels in short post-credit teasers. Many franchises have since adopted this trend. Dhurandhar did something similar to announce the conclusion of its chapter.

In this article, we will discuss the post-credit scene of the movie and what happens after the credits roll.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from the Dhurandhar Film

What Happens In The Dhurandhar Post-Credit Scene

Soon after the film ends, an intense scene begins. It shows the backstory of Ranveer Singh’s character and how he transformed from Jaskirat Singh to Hamza Ali Mazari. The post-credit scene reveals details of Mission Dhurandhar, executed by Ajay Sanyal, the Chief of IB. In the scene, Jaskirat is a criminal whom the Chief of the Intelligence Bureau hires for a mission.

2nd Half is pure BANGER🥵🔥 Violence is literally the twice of that in first half & yes, it doesn’t feel forced at all. It is simply #RanveerSingh show. People literally clapped during the post credit scene ( I wish I could record it😞). Dhar sahab has cooked🔥 #Dhurandhar https://t.co/P7TwsRkFxe pic.twitter.com/udfqSMDYL1 — A (@BinteDiil) December 5, 2025

He gets intense training and is eventually sent to Pakistan for the commission of the secret mission. In the post-credits, a new look Ranveer is shown before he transforms into Hamza.

Additionally, a few scenes from the trailer are also shown, where Hamza is seen bombing and wrecking things as a potential new leader of the gangster group. In the end, the makers confirmed that Dhurandhar will conclude with its sequel, which is set to release on March 19, 2026.

@AdityaDharFilms sir take a bow what a amazing amazing movie and the performance of @RanveerOfficial is just phenomenal and cheerry on the top #Akshaykhanna what a performance and its a must watch movie #Dhurandhar ..cant wait for march — Ansu Modi (@ansu_modi2) December 5, 2025

What To Expect From Dhurandhar Part 2?

The ending and the post-credit scene of the first part promise that Dhurandhar 2 will feature more intense and raw action. It will escalate things to new heights, and this time, Hamza will seek revenge as an Indian Spy.

Despite this promise, the verdict of Part 2 surely depends on the success of its first instalment.

Dhurandhar Trailer

