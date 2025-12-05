Marking the 30th year of Yash Raj Films’ epic blockbuster, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled a bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square yesterday. The bronze statue of them is iconic because it is the first-ever Indian film to be honoured with a statue at Leicester Square, as it joined cult characters from historic films, including Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington, and Singin’ in the Rain, as well as heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman.

What The Bronze Statue Depicts

The bronze statue depicts a moment from the longest-running Hindi film of all time, Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), with Raj & Simran in an iconic pose from the film! This moment celebrates the film’s everlasting impact on pop culture amongst South Asians worldwide.

About how he felt during the launch of the bronze statue, SRK says, “To be honest had no idea DDLJ would become this phenomenon! I’m very fortunate to have been part of cinema like this and very grateful. I think none of us, to be honest, had any idea DDLJ would become this in people’s hearts. I am sure Adi (Aditya Chopra) and all felt it would be a good film and everybody would like it, but I don’t think anyone would have ever imagined what it became and what it stands for.”

Shah Rukh & Kajol On The Significance Of DDLJ’s Statue

Regarding the significance of DDLJ’s statue in London, Shah Rukh Khan highlights, “It’s very personal for both of us (Kajol & Him) and for the Indian Film industry! The UK, London, is quite responsible for our stardom in a way because we were doing well in our country, like other actors, but I think we started doing a lot better overseas, and what was known as oversea,s principally at that time, the biggest market was the UK. It started off as a set of youngsters making DDLJ, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar were ADs then. It was a fun trip of 30-40 days, and we made it very fast, especially in Switzerland and England … quite a free-wheeling shooting, handheld, especially here in Leicester Square, we didn’t even tell anyone we did a quick scene and got away with it. I think it’s a moment of pride for Indian Cinema and rightly so for this to happen in UK, which started off the trend of Indian film being recognised the world over.”

Kajol adds, “It’s been 30 years, and we are happy to say it’s the longest running film not only in India only in the world, and it’s actually gone into the Guinness Book of World Record,s so super kicked to be a part of it. I don’t think we planned for DDLJ to become a global phenomenon for Indians and South Asians. I think somewhere down the line that DDLJ has become kind of a touchstone for Indians living abroad.”

About how the statue will make Indians an South Asians proud not only in the UK but also across the world, Kajol says, “I think for all Indians who stay in the UK or come here, it might become a moment to go see the statue, to recognise their nostalgia for the film and there is also a familiarity and there is also a massive pull towards it. So, I’m hoping that everyone feels that touch of home when they see us here in Leicester Square.”

DDLJ tells the story of Raj and Simran, two non-resident Indians and star-crossed lovers, who fall in love during a trip across Europe and India, beginning on a train from King’s Cross station.

The Setting Of The Statue At Leicester Square

The location of the statue couldn’t be more fitting, with Leicester Square featuring in DDLJ in a scene when Raj and Simran first cross paths, albeit unbeknownst to one another, before setting off on their European adventure. Fittingly, the scene features two of the square’s cinemas prominently, with Raj seen in front of the Vue cinema, and Simran walking past the Odeon Leicester Square.

Upon its 1995 release, DDLJ quickly became a global phenomenon and a defining cultural touchstone for South Asian communities around the globe. The statue marks the 30th anniversary celebrations for the film, which continues its record-breaking cinema run in India today.

Since its release, DDLJ has become the longest-running film in Hindi cinema history, with even President Obama referencing DDLJ during an official visit to India. The film’s legacy in the UK also continued, with a new stage adaptation, Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical, which ran in Manchester earlier this year.

