Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol may be Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen pair today, but their first interaction was far from the warm friendship fans imagine. Long before DDLJ and K3G made them an iconic duo, the two stars had an unexpectedly awkward and hilarious first meeting on the sets of Baazigar. Kajol later shared the story—complete with SRK asking her to “shut up”—and it remains one of their funniest memories.

Kajol Reminisced About Her First Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Kajol opened up on her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Baazigar. She shared, “First of all, I was not even 18 at that time, around 17 and a half years old. I was into my books 24/7, so 31st December was like 31st hai, it’s okay. We were shooting on January 1; Shah Rukh likes to shoot on that day.

She added, “Saal ke pehle din shooting karo toh poore saal shooting karte rehte ho. The whole unit was hungover on January 1 morning. Everybody had a long night; no one slept; everyone came after partying, but Shah Rukh wanted to shoot, so everybody was there.”

Kajol Called Shah Rukh Khan Khadoos

“I took my 10-hour sleep; I was wide awake and chirpy at 11:30 in the morning. I was sitting and chatting; mujhe chup rehne ki aadat nahi hai. I don’t understand the concept of silence too much. I was talking to the cameraman, my makeup man, and hairdresser. I am jabbering away. Meri awaaz bagair mic ke kaha kaha pahuch jaati hai.”

“After a point, I said, ‘Ravi dada, yeh kya khadoos actor hai aapka.’ Bechara Shah Rukh chashma pehen ke lines padh raha tha. He was sitting across the table and learning his lines. I finally sat on a chair next to him and said, ‘Hi! What’s your problem? Why aren’t you talking? You’re this khadoos every time? You can’t be like this and open your mouth and speak,” Kajol continued.

Shah Rukh Khan Asked Kajol To Shut Up

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress concluded, “He said, ‘Can you please shut up for a minute? Somebody shut her up, for God’s sake.’ I felt that was rude and mean. Here, I am trying to be nice and friendly. Of course, that led to a great friendship. I don’t think he even remembered half of it. He would just say that she was a blur.”

For the unversed, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have shared screen space in Baazigar, My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Karan Arjun, and Duplicate.

