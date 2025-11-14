De De Pyaar De 2 finally hit theatres today, and fans immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first reactions. Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan’s starrer showcases the same blend of romance and fun that was the main attraction of the first part. Early viewers are saying that the sequel has maintained the same level of entertainment while introducing new aspects for the characters to explore.

What Are Netizens Saying About De De Pyaar De 2?

Many fans are calling this Ajay Devgn’s film through and through. One viewer wrote that the movie “truly belongs to Ajay Devgn.” He added that his presence dominates the screen and Rakul’s on-screen parents are “hilarious and worth rewatching.” This shows that Ajay’s calm, witty style continues to charm the audience.

#DeDePyaarDe2 truly belongs to Ajay Devgsn, his presence is solely dominating the film. The banter between him and Rakul Preet Singh’s parents is hilarious and adds a lot of charm. Several scenes stand out so much that they’re worth rewatching again and again. — Bijendra B Rajput (@brajput868) November 14, 2025

Viewers also called the film a balanced and improved sequel. Some fans were excited about Rakul’s chemistry with the cast and Madhavan’s impact. One user wrote, “Wow, @Rakulpreet , thrilled to hear De De Pyaar De 2 is a laugh riot! Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan nailed it, and R Madhavan stealing the show sounds epic. Congrats on the success!”

Wow, @Rakulpreet, thrilled to hear De De Pyaar De 2 is a laugh riot! Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan nailed it, and R Madhavan stealing the show sounds epic. Congrats on the success! 🎉😂 — @CurryCodeCrash (@g0pal05) November 14, 2025

Several tweets also highlighted the film’s overall entertainment value. A fan shared, “De De Pyaar De 2 is a proper Indian family entertainer… the kind we’ve been missing! A solid story backed by surprising twists and turns, plus superb performances by #AjayDevgn #RMadhavan and #RakulPreetSingh Fans of first part… run to the theatre!” This shows that the sequel has impressed those who loved the original.

#DeDePyaarDe2 Review: De De Pyaar De 2 is a proper Indian family entertainer… the kind we’ve been missing! A solid story backed by surprising twists and turns, plus superb performances by #AjayDevgn #RMadhavan and #RakulPreetSingh Fans of first part… run to the theatre! 😍 pic.twitter.com/ex89FdAI5l — CineSportsX (@SportsCraft381) November 14, 2025

De De Pyaar De 2 Overall Verdict

To judge by the initial X reactions, De De Pyaar De 2 appears to be a hit with the family crowd. The charm of Ajay Devgn, the presence of Madhavan, and a few clever comic moments are receiving praise. The first half, the twists, and the conclusion have gained the majority of the audience’s acceptance.

