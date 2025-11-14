Ajay Devgn is back on the big screens with his romantic comedy sequel, De De Pyaar De 2. Co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, the November 14, 2025, release showcased an impressive surge in pre-sales during the final 24 hours. It also successfully surpassed Son Of Sardaar 2. Scroll below for the final advance booking for day 1.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk, De De Pyaar De 2 registered final advance booking for 2.79 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It witnessed an impressive 357% jump in the final 24 hours as the pre-sales commenced in full force. Over 91K tickets were sold across the nation.

Delhi continued to be the best-performing circuit, followed by Maharashtra. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer also picked up good pace in other circuits like Gujarat, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Ajay Devgn scores his 2nd best pre-sales of 2025

As most would have guessed, Raid 2 continues to topple the list with its final pre-sales of 6.52 crores gross. Anshul Sharma’s directorial managed to beat Ajay Devgn’s last release, Son Of Sardaar 2, which registered advance booking of 2.77 crore gross for the opening day.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s top 3 advance booking sales of 2025:

Raid 2: 6.52 crores De De Pyaar De 2: 2.79 crores Son Of Sardaar 2: 2.77 crores

Beats Kesari Chapter 2 and other 2025 releases!

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s sequel has also surpassed many big Bollywood films of 2025. The list includes Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crores), Sunny Deol’s Jaat (2.59 crores), and Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf (88 lakhs), among others.

The romantic comedy, however, fell behind other big rivals, including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2.86 crores), Sky Force (3.84 crores), Sitaare Zameen Par (3.31 crores), and Jolly LLB 3 (3.23 crores).

More about De De Pyaar De 2

The sequel is directed by Anshul Sharma and jointly produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The ensemble cast also features R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Meezan Jafri, among others.

