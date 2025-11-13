Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan starrer De De Pyaar De 2 is all set to release in theatres on November 14, 2025. The screens are congested due to multiple competitors, which means the opening will not be easy. As the advance booking has opened full-fledged, the romantic-comedy has witnessed a huge surge in ticket sales. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

As per Sacnilk, the romantic-comedy has registered advance booking worth 61.61 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1, as of 9 AM today. It has witnessed a 220% growth in the last 24 hours, as pre-sales have begun in full force. Delhi is currently the best-performing market, followed by Maharashtra. Other circuits like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are also picking up the pace.

There’s also a whopping 210% jump in ticket sales. From 5.4K tickets sold on Wednesday, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer has sold upto 16.7K tickets today. There are still 24 hours left until the big release. Anshul Sharma’s directorial is expected to cross the 1.5 crore mark in advance booking.

Set to surpass Bhool Chuk Maaf!

In its final pre-sales, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s fantasy romantic comedy, Bhool Chuk Maaf, had made pre-sales worth 88 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. De De Pyaar De 2 will comfortably cross that mark in the next few hours.

Post that, the actual race against Son Of Sardaar 2 will begin. For the unversed, Ajay Devgn’s last release had registered final pre-sales of 2.77 crore gross for the opening day. It would be interesting to see if the sequel co-starring Rakul Preet Singh manages to cross that mark.

