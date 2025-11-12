De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan in key roles, is all set to hit theaters this Friday (November 14). After the debacle of Son Of Sardaar 2, this upcoming romantic comedy entertainer seems to be a good comeback film for Ajay. Even in terms of day 1 collection, it looks forward to a decent performance. But will it be able to hit double digits at the Indian box office on the opening day? Let’s discuss it below in a detailed prediction report!

Enjoying decent pre-release buzz

De De Pyaar De (2019) was a commercial success with a 100 crore+ net collection and even enjoyed decent reviews from critics. This has naturally generated some buzz for the upcoming sequel. Aside from the sequel factor, the film has also generated hype due to its promotional material. Be it the trailer or songs, almost every asset has been well-received by the audience.

Benefits from the absence of big Bollywood releases

Thamma was the last theatrical release from Bollywood, which arrived during Diwali. It was released almost three weeks ago, and by now, it has slowed down. Even recent releases or holdovers like Haq and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat aren’t minting big numbers. So, in the absence of big Bollywood films, De De Pyaar De 2 has enough space to occupy.

Additionally, since it’s the only major release this week, the show count is expected to be sufficient nationwide.

Day 1 box office prediction of De De Pyaar De 2

It’s a fact that De De Pyaar De 2 will be highly dependent on the walk-in audience throughout the day, and advance bookings will play a small role. In this scenario, if we consider the aforementioned factors, the rom-com is in a decent position from the point of view of day-one collection. It is likely to open at 8.5-10 crore net at the Indian box office.

If initial word of mouth turns out to be in favor, there’s an outside chance of hitting double digits as footfalls in evening and night shows will rise significantly.

Set to register the 4th biggest opening for a Bollywood rom-com post-COVID!

With an expected start of 8.5-10 crores, the Ajay Devgn starrer is set to record Bollywood’s 4th biggest rom-com opening in the post-COVID era. It will beat Param Sundari (7.37 crores) to grab the 4th spot.

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood rom-com openers post-COVID:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 15.73 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 11.1 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – 10.11 crores Param Sundari – 7.37 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 7.2 crores

