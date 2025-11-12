Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, also known as Laalo, is grabbing all the limelight due to its historic theatrical run. Released amid minimal expectations, the film has surprised everyone with its extraordinary trend even after spending a month in theatres. Made on a shoestring budget, it has minted mind-blowing returns so far at the Indian box office, and in the meantime, it has also become the second-highest-grossing Gujarati film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Gujarati devotional drama was theatrically released on October 10. It opened to decent reviews from critics, but among the audience, it is enjoying an extraordinary word of mouth. Initially, it was expected to make good returns and conclude its run without making any noise outside the Gujarati market. However, due to its historic trend, which has continued week after week, it has garnered mainstream attention.

How much did Laalo earn at the Indian box office in 33 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, Laalo is showing a superb hold during the weekdays of the ongoing fifth week. After having an outstanding fifth weekend of 14 crores, it amassed a solid 2.15 crores on the fifth Monday, day 32. On day 33, it displayed an upward trend and added another 2.75 crores, as per Sacnilk.

Overall, Laalo has earned an estimated 32.1 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals around 37.87 crore gross after including GST.

Becomes the 2nd highest-grossing Gujarati film ever!

With 32.1 crores in the kitty, the devotional drama has surpassed 3 Ekka (28.93 crore net) to become the second-highest-grossing Gujarati film of all time in India. The first spot is held by Chaal Jeevi Laiye, which scored around 42 crore net (estimates). During the sixth weekend, the film is expected to secure the top spot and is targeting a final collection of 50-55 crore net.

Take a look at the top-grossing Gujarati films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Chaal Jeevi Laiye – 42 crores (estimates) Laalo – 32.1 crores (33 days) 3 Ekka – 28.93 crores Jhamkudi – 18.7 crores

