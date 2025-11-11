Gujarati devotional drama Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate is roaring loud at the box office. Reeva Rachh and Shruhad Goswami starrer has emerged as the second highest-grossing Gollywood film of all time. The best is yet to come, as it may soon surpass Chaal Jeevi Laiye! Scroll below for the day 32 report!

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office Collection Day 32

According to Sacnilk, Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate earned 1.74 crores on day 32. It witnessed a routine 23% drop, compared to 2.25 crores garnered on the 5th Friday. The word-of-mouth is tremendous, which is leading to impressive footfalls at the ticket windows. It will enjoy another jump today, due to the discounted Tuesday.

The net box office collection in India reaches 28.94 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings reach 34.15 crores. Ankit Sakhiya’s directorial is now the second highest-grossing Gujarati film of all time. It is now chasing the worldwide lifetime of Chaal Jeevi Laiye! (40 crore gross). In the next few days, the devotional drama will create history for Gollywood.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 27 lakhs

Week 2: 23 lakhs

Week 3: 62 lakhs

Week 4: 12.08 crores

Week 5: 15.74 crores

Total: 28.94 crores

What is the Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate budget?

An official confirmation is awaited, but Laalo is reportedly mounted on a low budget of only 50 lakhs. In 32 days, it has raked in massive returns of 28.44 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, Reeva Rachh and Shruhad Goswami starrer has minted massive profits of 5688%. It is the most profitable Indian film of 2025.

Haq Box Office Summary Day 32

Budget: 50 lakh

India net: 28.94 crores

India gross: 34.15 crores

ROI: 5688%

Verdict: Super-hit

