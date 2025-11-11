Late singer-actor Zubeen Garg has created history in Assamese cinema. His posthumous film, Roi Roi Binale, is now the highest-grossing Assamese film of all time. On the second Monday, it fell below the one crore mark for the first time. But despite that, the musical romantic drama continues to achieve milestones! Scroll below for the day 11 collection.

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 11

According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale garnered 78 lakhs on day 11. It suffered a 26.41% drop compared to 1.06 crores earned on the second Friday. The hold is excellent and the word-of-mouth is tremendous, which has led to an excellent run in theatres.

The overall box office collection reaches 16.25 crore net in India. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 19.17 crores. In 2024, Bidurbhai became the highest-grossing Assamese film with a worldwide lifetime of 15.75 crore gross. With only a domestic run, Zubeen Garg’s film has rewritten history for Assamese cinema!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1: 11.89 crores

Day 8: 1.06 crores

Day 9: 1.39 crores

Day 10: 1.54 crores

Day 11: 78 lakhs

Total: 16.25 crores

Mints 174% higher than Zubeen Garg’s #2 highest-grossing film!

In 2019, Kanchanjangha emerged as Zubeen Garg’s highest-grossing film of all time with lifetime earnings of 7 crore gross. In comparison, Roi Roi Binale has earned 174% higher collection, that too in only 11 days. Unbelievable!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 11)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 16.25 crores

India gross: 19.17 crores

ROI: 225%

Verdict: Super-Hit

More about the musical romantic drama

Roi Roi Binale is directed by Rajesh Bhuyan. It is produced under the banner of Zeal Creations and i-Creation. The ensemble cast also features Mousumi Alifa, Joy Kashyap, and Achurjya Borpatra, among others. It was released in theatres on October 31, 2025.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Haq Box Office Collection Day 3: 120% Jump From Opening Day, Beats Emraan Hashmi’s Last 2025 Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News