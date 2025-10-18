Roi Roi Binale Box Office: Zubeen Garg's Last Film Needs Only 4.14 Crore To Enter Top 10 Assamese Films

Last month, the Indian Cinema and Music Industry witnessed one of the biggest heartbreaks with the passing away of the singer, actor, director, and producer Zubeen Garg. While Bollywood knew him probably as a great singer, he was celebrated in a way beyond anyone’s imagination in the Assamese Cinema. In fact, not many in the other parts of the country were aware of Zubeen’s body of work as an artist. Now, after his death, his last film Roi Roi Binale is ready to arrive in the theaters.

The film is releasing on October 31, and it has some box office targets to break! In fact, if the film performs well at the box office, then it might enter the list of the top 10 Assamese films of all time. The film is directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and Zubeen and is currently on IMDb’s most anticipated list.

Roi Roi Binale Box Office

In order to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Assamese films of all time, Roi Roi Binale needs to earn a gross collection of 4.14 crore worldwide in its lifetime. As soon, as it its 4.14 crore, the film will dethrone Malamal Boyyyz, which is currently, the 10th highest grossing Assamese film with a collection of 4.14 crore.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Assamese films at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Bidurbhai: 15.75 crore Bhaimon Da: 14.31 crore Sri Raghupati: 13.81 crore Rudra: 10.56 crore Ratnakar: 10 crore Kanchanjangha: 7 crore Dr. Bezbaruah 2: 7 crore Mission China: 6 crore Sikaar: 5 crore Malamal Boyyyz: 4.14 crore

Will It Surpass Bhaimon Da?

It is Bhaimon Da with a gross collection of 14.31 crore, which is the highest Assamese grosser of 2025. On the opening day, it earned 13 lakh, and it would be a good start for Zubeen’s film to cross this number. However, it would be a historic achievement for Zubeen Garg‘s Roi Roi Binale if it manages to surpass the highest-grossing Assamese film of the year worldwide.

