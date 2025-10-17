This year has been very successful for some of the actors. In fact, 5 of them have managed to cross the 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office. However, these earnings are cumulative earnings of these actors, irrespective of the number of films they have delivered at the box office. Considering the upcoming films, only Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh might challenge the top 5 highest-grossing actors of 2025!

Vicky Kaushal – Highest-Grossing Actor Of 2025

Vicky Kaushal is clearly the highest-grossing Indian Actor of 2025 with a cumulative collection of 827.06 crore with only one film. Chhaava, turned a global phenomenon turning the highest grossing Indian film of 2025 at the worldwide box office as well!

Will Ayushmann Khurrana Enter The Top 5!

While Vicky Kaushal rules the top spot, Rajinikanth is at number 5 with only one release – Coolie. The action comedy helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj earned a gross collection of 516.93 crore worldwide. If Ayushmann Khurrana needs to enter the list of the top 5 highest-grossing actors, he will have to earn more than 516 crore worldwide with his upcoming horror comedy Thamma!

Rishab Shetty To Challenge Akshay Kumar

Rishab Shetty will soon challenge Akshay Kumar’s cumulative worldwide gross earnings of 789.09 crore with four films – Sky Force, Housefull 5, Kesari Chapter 2, and Jolly LLB 3. Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has already surpassed Mohanlal’s cumulative worldwide gross earnings of 582.4 crore with three films – L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, and Hridayapoorvam.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Indian actors of 2025 at the box office with the cumulative worldwide gross earnings of all of their films.

Vicky Kaushal (1 film): 827.06 crore

Akshay Kumar (4 films ): 789.09 crore

Rishab Shetty (1 film): 653.76 crore

Mohanlal (3 films ): 582.4 crore

Rajinikanth (1 film): 516.93 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

