The Hindi-dubbed version of Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth‘s Kantara: Chapter 1 has concluded its successful second week at the Indian box office. After a strong opening week, the film had a free run during the second week due to the lack of major releases and remained the audience’s top priority. Due to such a run, it has amassed impressive returns so far and is chasing a super duper hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

The Kannada magnum opus opened with favorable word-of-mouth and clocked 110.1 crores in the 8-day extended opening week. During the second weekend, it saw an impressive surge, earning 36.12 crores. On the second Monday, day 12, it earned 4.45 crores. On day 13, it saw a jump due to discounted ticket rates and earned 6.5 crores. On day 14, it added another 4 crores to the tally. On day 15, it earned 3.5 crores.

In the second week, Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) earned 54.57 crores. Compared to the opening week of 110.1 crores, it dropped by 50.43%, which is normal. Overall, it has earned 164.67 crore net at the Indian box office in 15 days. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 194.31 crore gross.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 110.1 crores

Week 2 – 54.57 crores

Total – 164.67 crores

Chasing a super duper hit verdict

Reportedly, the cost/value of Kantara: Chapter 1 is considered to be 60 crores. Against this, it has earned 164.67 crore net so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 104.67 crores. Calculated further, it equals 174.45% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict.

To reach the next target, i.e., a super-duper hit verdict, the Rishab Shetty starrer must make 200% returns. To achieve 200% returns, it must earn 180 crore net at the Indian box office. Therefore, based on the current total, it must earn 15.33 crores, which is likely to be achieved during the third weekend.

Box office summary:

Hindi cost – 60 crores

India net collection – 164.67 crores

ROI – 104.67 crores

ROI% – 174.45%

Verdict – Super Hit

