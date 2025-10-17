After around three weeks in theatres, Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest release, One Battle After Another, now ranks among the top 25 highest-grossing titles of 2025, as per Box Office Mojo, and has already become the highest-grossing film of director Paul Thomas Anderson’s career. Despite its widespread critical acclaim, the action-thriller has a current global haul of $142.5 million, so it’s currently behind its break-even target. Made on an estimated budget of $140 million, the film needs to earn $350 million globally to break even (using the 2.5x multiplier rule), meaning it is currently short by approximately $207.5 million.

That said, One Battle After Another has already outgrossed several popular 2025 releases, including Ballerina, Mickey 17, Karate Kid: Legends, The Accountant 2, and Nobody 2. And now, it is inching closer to surpassing the lifetime earnings of an underrated horror film by Scott Derrickson, the director of the 2016 Marvel blockbuster, Doctor Strange. We’re talking about the chilling 2005 film, The Exorcism of Emily Rose. Let’s see how much more One Battle After Another needs to earn to outgross it.

One Battle After Another vs. The Exorcism of Emily Rose – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to.

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $57.3 million

International: $85.2 million

Worldwide: $142.5 million

The Exorcism of Emily Rose – Box Office Summary

North America: $75 million

International: $70.1 million

Worldwide: $145.1 million

As the numbers indicate, One Battle After Another is currently behind the horror flick by around $2.6 million in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, Paul Thomas Anderson’s directorial venture is expected to outgross it within the next few days.

One Battle After Another Approaching $150 Million Mark

At the global box office, Leonardo DiCaprio’s action-thriller is steadily closing in on the $150 million milestone. At the time of writing, the film is roughly $7.5 million short of this mark. Given its current momentum, it could surpass $150 million within the coming week. Once it crosses this milestone, its next target will be to outgross Danny Boyle’s 2025 horror hit, 28 Years Later, which currently has $151.3 million in global earnings.

More About One Battle After Another

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Official Trailer

