Margot Robbie returned to theaters with A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, a film that many expected to carry the same magic that made Barbie a billion-dollar success. Instead, it turned into one of Sony’s biggest disappointments of the year. The movie, intended to be a sweeping high-concept drama, arrived only a few months after Here, another ambitious Sony project that reunited much of the Forrest Gump team; however, both shared the same fate at the box office.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Underperforms At The Box Office

Robbie starred alongside Colin Farrell, who had been on a strong streak before this release. Despite the talent involved, the film ended its run with only $20 million worldwide, far short of its reported $50 million budget. From that total, domestic theaters contributed around $6.6 million.

The domestic numbers collapsed fast, as in its third week, the film lost 93% of its theater count, dropping from over 3,300 screens to 609. Its third weekend brought in a mere $74K, one of the steepest declines (-93.3%) ever for a wide release, per Box Office Mojo.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Critical Reception

The movie, directed by Kogonada, also failed to find its footing among critics, scoring only 37% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience rated it slightly higher at 59%. For Sony, though, this felt like history repeating itself. The studio had already faced disappointment with Here, another $50 million project that reunited the Forrest Gump team and managed just $16 million worldwide.

Compared to that, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey did slightly better, though not by much. Meanwhile, Robbie is now turning her attention to Wuthering Heights, a romance film co-starring Jacob Elordi, scheduled for release in February 2026.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Box Office Summary

Domestic – $6.6 million

International – $13.5 million

Worldwide – $20.1 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

