Gorgeous diva, Margot Robbie, has carved out a place as one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Hollywood. The fashionista has been dazzling her fans since her breakthrough role in The Wolf of Wall Street and has brought the comic character Harley Quinn to life. Over the years, she has taken up a diverse role, ranging from drama to action and romance. Her widely appreciated performances have made her one of the most bankable stars of the industry. Here we have stated some of her highest-rated movies, according to IMDb.

5. The Suicide Squad (2021)

IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Director: James Gunn

James Gunn Available On: HBO Max & Prime Video

Plot: Only a handful of actors seem like they are born to play a certain comic book character, and one among them is Margot Robbie. Her appearance in The Suicide Squad and later as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, donning the character of Harley Quinn. She is seen as a funny, energetic, and charismatic character, which made it an entertaining experience to see her on the silver screen.

4. I, Tonya

IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Director: Craig Gillespie

Craig Gillespie Available On: Apple TV

Plot: Margot Robbie was the producer and lead actress of the film. Her character was inspired by American figure skater Tonya Harding. The story focused on her connection to the 1994 assault case against her rival, Nancy Kerrigan. She made the audience feel the complexity and pressure felt by the skater with her remarkable acting. Robbie was nominated for an Oscar for the best actress role.

3. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Available On: Apple TV & Netflix

Plot: In the 2019 film directed by Quentin Tarantino, she had only a small role as Sharon Tate, the wife of director Roman Polanski. She played the character of a 60s actress, and she was pregnant when she was killed by Manson Family members in 1969. With her limited screen time, she managed to claim admiration from fans for some of her delightful moments.

2. About Time (2013)

IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Director: Richard Curtis

Richard Curtis Available On: Apple TV & JioHotstar

Plot: The romantic science fiction comedy-drama was directed by Richard Curtis. The film revolves around the topic of time travel and how it has major consequences in the life of the protagonist. Margot Robbie played the character of Charlotte, who was the first girl Tim tried to impress by using his time travel abilities. However, he fails miserably; Charlotte’s lack of romantic interest in Tim helps him come to the fact that a real relationship cannot be forced.

1. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Available On: Apple TV

Plot: Director Martin Scorsese’s 2013 film was the first big-screen break of Margot Robbie in Hollywood. She played the role of Belfort’s wife, a stockbroker. She slayed as the attractive and gorgeous Naomi, and some of the dialogues went viral among fans. Furthermore, she aced the role and wowed the fans in numerous scenes, including one where she flirts with Leonardo DiCaprio and another where she asks for a divorce to protect their child. The film was a massive commercial success.

Margot Robbie’s journey in Hollywood is a testament to her immense talent, charm, and fearless choice of characters. With each film, she continues to captivate audiences and solidify her place as one of the most influential stars of the industry. She was recently seen in the thriller film Borderline and the film A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey.

