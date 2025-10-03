Criminal: UK is a Netflix series that crime drama fans are calling a must-watch, especially for those who enjoyed The Thursday Murder Club. While Richard Osman’s novel made its Netflix debut on August 28 and quickly shot up the charts, taking the number one spot in the UK and the second in the US, many viewers are now turning their attention to this hidden gem, starring David Tennant.

What Is Netflix’s Criminal: UK About?

Criminal: UK is a Netflix anthology series created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, featuring Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Mark Stanley, Rochenda Sandall, and Shubham Saraf. The drama follows a specialised unit of the Metropolitan Police, working entirely within an interrogation room and its observation area.

Each episode centres on psychological encounters between detectives and suspects. The first season, with three episodes, premiered in September 2019, followed by a second season of four episodes in September 2020. As part of the wider Criminal franchise in France, Spain, and Germany, the second season earned BAFTA nods for Kunal Nayyar and Sophie Okonedo.

The Thursday Murder Club Sets The Stage For Criminal: UK

The Thursday Murder Club follows four unlikely friends at Cooper’s Chase retirement village who spend their time solving old cold cases, only to be pulled into a deadly investigation when a murder strikes close to home. It stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie, with Tennant also part of the ensemble. The film adaptation holds a 76 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, but Tennant’s other Netflix project has earned far stronger praise.

Viewers Have Praised Criminal: UK For Its Minimal Setting

Criminal: UK averages an impressive 92 percent score across its two seasons. Fans online describe Criminal: UK as flawless and gripping, noting how every word counts because there is no action to lean on.

One viewer tweeted on X, “Watched Criminal:UK on Netflix. Dude!!…this is so well written and well performed. 2 seasons, 7 episodes, 45 min approx. Everything happening in one single interrogation room.! The camera angles are really something you’ll love in this show. “

Watched Criminal:UK on Netflix recommended by @badal_bnftv

Dude!!…this is so well written and well performed

2 seasons, 7 episodes, 45 min approx

Everything happening in one single interrogation room.!

The camera angles are really something you'll love in this show pic.twitter.com/gb8Vlw6397 — Yashvardhan Chowhan (@ColdPasta_1024) February 11, 2024

Another added, “Rewatching Criminal UK on Netflix and I’m thinking I’m going to watch Criminal Germany and Criminal France after. I forgot how good this series is.”

Rewatching Criminal UK on Netflix and I’m thinking I’m going to watch Criminal Germany and Criminal France after. I forgot how good this series is — A Special Kinda Dotish (@blamefitz) February 1, 2025

A third demanded, “Give us season 3 Criminal: UK @netflix.” Someone else wrote, “I’m currently binging “Criminal: UK” on Netflix. Highly recommended!”

Give us season 3 Criminal: UK @netflix — FreeCongo🇨🇩 (@Omfile) September 1, 2024

I'm currently binging "Criminal: UK" on Netflix. Highly recommended! — Thena (@ThenaEliot) June 21, 2024

Criminal: UK is streaming now and is being discovered by more viewers thanks to the success of The Thursday Murder Club.

