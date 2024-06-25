Katherine Kelly Lang To John McCook The Bold & The Beautiful Cast With The Highest Net Worth Ranked

For 35 years, the long-running soap opera The Bold & The Beautiful has entertained audiences with riveting storylines. Despite tough competition from Daytime Soap Opera behemoths Young and The Release and General Hospital, the CBS show has carved out a place in viewers’ hearts. It also helps that, as the title suggests, the show has produced some of the biggest and hottest stars today.

The Bold & The Beautiful began airing in 1987 and still rules daytime television. The show, which centers around the Forrester family in Beverly Hills, has produced some successful actors who have amassed impressive net worth from their stints on the show. Let’s find out who the wealthiest cast member on the show is.

5. Scott Clifton

The Bold and the Beautiful star Scott Clifton, aka Liam Spencer, doesn’t have much luck in his love life on the show, but the actor has enjoyed much success in his finances. Since joining the show in 2010, Scott has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for his performance and amassed a $4 million net worth.

4. Heather Tom

Heather Tom has been part of the soap opera world since making her debut in Young and the Restless in 1990. She joined Bold and the Beautiful in 2007 as Katie Logan. According to online sources, she rakes in approximately $12,564 a week and has a net worth of $4 Million.

3. Don Diamont

Like Heather Tom, Don Diamont started on The Young and The Restless before joining the cast of Bold and the Beautiful in 2009. He’s amassed an impressive net worth of $4 million.

2. John McCook

John McCook, aka Eric Forrester, has ruled Beverly Hills since the show’s inception in 1987. The oldest cast member reportedly earns $5000 per episode and has amassed a net worth of $5 – $6 Million.

Katherine Kelly Lang

Katherine Kelly Lang, aka Brooke Logan, is a soap Opera Royal, who started with the show in 1987. The oldest Bold and the Beautiful cast member boasted a $12 Million fortune in 2022. However, in 2024, her net worth was reduced by $4 Million and stood at $8 Million.

