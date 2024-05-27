In a tragic incident, Johnny Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on “General Hospital” for two years, was reportedly shot and killed in LA on Saturday, May 25. The actor was allegedly trying to stop a robbery when he was killed. He was 37 years old.

Per multiple reports, Johnny Wactor’s family confirmed to KTLA that he was killed after confronting three people trying to steal a catalytic converter early Saturday morning.

While the Los Angeles Police Department did not confirm the victim’s name, they said a man was shot by one of the three suspects involved in the robbery. The suspects reportedly fled the scene while the victim, later identified as Johnny Wactor, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. In the wake of his death, here’s everything we know about the late actor.

Was Johnny Wactor Married?

In a social media post, Johnny Wactor’s on-screen wife on “General Hospital,” Sofia Mattsson, paid tribute to the late actor with a series of photos from the ABC soap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOFIA MATTSSON (@iamsofiamattsson)

In a touching tribute, Mattsson described her co-star as a “genuine, caring and incredibly hard-working and humble” individual who was innately kind. She added, “I admire the man he was so much, and I’m a better person for having known him.”

Wactor was not married in real life. In 2022, The General Hospital Star posted a few photos on his Instagram to celebrate his one-year anniversary with his girlfriend, but they appear to have broken up, as the evidence of their romance was scrubbed clean from his account.

All About Johnny Wactor’s Family In Wake of His Death

Johnny Wactor, a South Carolina native, is survived by his mother, Scarlett Simmons and two younger brothers, Lance Wactor of Charleston, SC, and Grant Wactor of Summerville, SC. His father, John William Wactor II, the owner of Rhett Butler’s On-Site Fleet Service in South Carolina, died in 2020.

In an interview with Soaps In Depth in 2021, he said he was still close to his mother, Scarlett, who reportedly helped him with his General hospital audition. He said, “I try to go back home as often as I can—and my mom actually helped me with my GENERAL HOSPITAL audition.”

He added, “She’s the keystone of the family. She’s strong and resilient” — and she instilled in him those qualities, too. Especially in showbiz, “you’ve got to believe in yourself when nobody else does — even if it’s just Mom and you!”

Johnny Wactor’s Career and Net Worth

According to his IMBD, the actor’s career spanned over a decade. While he is known for his role in “General Hospital,” he is also credited for staining in several TV shows, including “NCIS,” “The OA,” “Westworld,” “Station 19,” and “Criminal Minds.” Most recently, he was featured in one of the episodes on Station 19 as Lt Cooper. Per reports, he has amassed a net worth of $9 Million.

In a post on X statement on X, the account for the medical soap opera paid tribute to the actor and expressed their condolences to his family.

They wrote, “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

The actor’s family have yet to issue a statement.

Must Read: Venom 3 Will Reportedly Introduce THIS Major Character From Spider-Man Universe: Spoilers Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News