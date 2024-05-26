Australian filmmaker George Miller is a renowned personality known for the Mad Max franchise. His latest film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, starring Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy, has been released in the theatres. Although the initial box office reception of the movie is not so thrilling, it might pick up pace later. The previous film, Mad Max: Fury Road, was released a few years ago and won several accolades, significantly contributing to Miller’s fortune.

About George Miller-

Born in Queensland in 1945, he was born to Greek immigrant parents Jim Miller and Angela. His first work was reportedly a short film, Violence in Cinema: Part 1, in 1971. It had so much violence that the movie was placed in the 1972 Sydney Film Festival’s documentary category. He attended the film workshop at Melbourne University. Surprisingly, he was studying medicine at the University of New South Wales, and in 1972, he completed his residency at Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital.

In his final year of medical school, George Miller and his twin brother Chris made St Vincent’s Revue Film, a one-minute short film that won the first prize in the student competition. Keep scrolling for more.

George Miller’s works

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga made its feature film debut in 1979 with Mad Max, and it soon became a popular franchise. In 1981, he did Mad Max 2, then Mad Max: Thunderdome in 1985. After a long wait, Miller made Mad Max: Fury Road, and it earned a massive fan base. Fans waited with bated breath to watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. However, it is too early to decide the fate of the movie.

In addition to his most popular Mad Max franchise, he was associated with movies like Babe, Lorenzo’s Oil, Happy Feet, The Witches of Eastwick, and more.

George Miller’s Awards

He has won an Oscar for the movie Happy Feet in the Best Animated Feature Film of the Year category. Miller has received multiple Oscar nominations. His movie Mad Max: Fury Road won six Academy Awards. He has been honored with AFI and BAFTA awards as well.

George Miller’s Net Worth

According to Cine Story Tellers, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga filmmaker George Miller’s reported net worth is about $40 million.

His movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which was released on May 24 in the US, grossed $10.2 million on its opening day.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor’s 20 Lakh Harley, Sooraj Pancholi’s 26 Lakh Ducati To John Abraham’s 27 lakh Yamaha; Bollywood Hunks Who Ride Luxury Bikes Worth Lakhs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News