Chris Hemsworth joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor in 2011. The actor loves his character and is often grateful to the studio for offering him one of the strongest superheroes. Hesmworth’s last MCU movie was Thor: Love and Thunder, which was released in 2022. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of George Miller Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a post-apocalyptic drama.

The Extraction star is being quite candid in his interviews. He addressed the failure of Thor 4 and also gave a strong reaction to Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola’s remarks on Marvel movies. These notable director has criticised the Marvel movies for not being “cinema”. Now, Chris Hemsworth has slammed the actors who work in MCU movies and later criticised the same.

Chris Hemsworth Slames MCU Stars To Bash The Marvel Films

Chris in Thor: Love & Thunder

“It’s, like, ‘They’re films that are successful — put me in one. Oh, mine didn’t work? I’ll bash them’. Look, I grew up on a soap opera. And it used to bother me when actors would later talk about the show with guilt or shame. Humility goes a long way. One of the older actors on ‘Home and Away’ said, ‘We don’t get paid to make the good lines sound good, but to make the bad ones work’. That stuck with me,” Chris Hemsworth told The Times of London.

Meanwhile, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Burke, Lache Hulme, Nathan Jones, Josh Helman, John Howard, Daniel Webber, and others. The film is slated to release in theatres on May 24, 2024. The actor is also part of Transformers One and will reportedly have a cameo in Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine, which will hit the cinemas on July 26, 2024.

Furiosa Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Box Office Collection (Global): With $131.2 Million Makes An All Time Record For The Franchise Claiming Top Spots In UK, Ireland!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News